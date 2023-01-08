KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 131 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,556,000 after buying an additional 2,158,735 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,592,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,088,000 after purchasing an additional 968,485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,502,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,618,000 after purchasing an additional 746,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,899,000 after purchasing an additional 676,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.17.

NYSE SPG opened at $118.87 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $164.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.20%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

