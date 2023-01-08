Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 77 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,145,000 after buying an additional 56,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,522 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,612 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,084 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,900,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $894,509,000 after purchasing an additional 157,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Cowen cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $178.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.09 and a 200-day moving average of $181.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.