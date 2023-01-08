Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of KLA by 34.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in KLA by 1,128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,777,000 after buying an additional 1,430,140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,425,000 after buying an additional 543,345 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,400,000 after buying an additional 237,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in KLA by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 703,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,322,000 after buying an additional 197,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on KLA to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.53.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $397.59 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $374.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.66.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

