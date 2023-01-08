ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Stake Reduced by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,246,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896,201 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 2.59% of ChampionX worth $102,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in ChampionX by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,519,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,709,000 after buying an additional 1,797,386 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 247.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,487,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,743 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 36.1% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,653,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,481 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ChampionX by 45.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,571,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,514 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,073,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,859,000 after purchasing an additional 804,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Price Performance

NASDAQ CHX opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $33.13. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Insider Activity at ChampionX

In other ChampionX news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $94,768.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,325.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $94,768.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,903. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHX. Barclays downgraded ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

