Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 723,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,212 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.09% of Activision Blizzard worth $53,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $77.59 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.99 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.39.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

