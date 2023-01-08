Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,177,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,530 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $72,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 137,650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised their target price on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Equinor ASA from 376.00 to 375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Equinor ASA from 380.00 to 370.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.63.
Equinor ASA Price Performance
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 51.24% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $43.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.68 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 8.97%.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
