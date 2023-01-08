Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stake Lessened by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,765,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616,968 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $98,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,558,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 435.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 88,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 71,613 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth $242,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 110.2% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the second quarter valued at $86,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $650,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268,115 shares in the company, valued at $56,669,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Liberty Energy news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $650,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268,115 shares in the company, valued at $56,669,114.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,428,300 shares of company stock valued at $190,624,417 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

LBRT opened at $15.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.21. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 5.30%. Research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LBRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy to $23.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.