Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 35,330 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,330 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $92,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 2.3 %

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $104.90 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $137.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.98 and a 200-day moving average of $99.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

