Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Cigna by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cigna Trading Down 0.5 %

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.45.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $302.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $213.16 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

