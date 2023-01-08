Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,405 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 17.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 19,868 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $771,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of CSX by 67.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after acquiring an additional 726,721 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 6.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark dropped their price target on CSX to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded CSX to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.54. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

