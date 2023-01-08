Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $389.83 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $475.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $391.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.89.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.