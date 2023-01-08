Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 45,911 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 716,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,911 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.18% of Valero Energy worth $76,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $598,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Valero Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 16,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 54,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $127.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.63. The company has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.04 and a twelve month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

