Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $38,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,135 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Mastercard by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Mastercard by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,032,182,000 after purchasing an additional 468,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,752,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,715,000 after buying an additional 1,193,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of MA opened at $367.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.79. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.23.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

