Naviter Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 40.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $166.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.26 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.21. The firm has a market cap of $294.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

