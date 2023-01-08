Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $412,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 8.6% during the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 19.0% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in AbbVie by 85.2% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,768,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $166.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.26 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.21.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.