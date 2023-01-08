Simmons Bank Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 10.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,025,744,000 after buying an additional 1,400,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 14.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,827,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $630,645,000 after buying an additional 1,118,373 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $517,577,000 after buying an additional 1,242,350 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,167,756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $154,865,000 after buying an additional 33,081 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $165,698,000 after buying an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 4.5 %

STX stock opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.84. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $117.03.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

