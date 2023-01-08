TCW Group Inc. Has $47.99 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,805 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $47,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in AbbVie by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 78,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 191,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $166.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $294.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.26 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.21.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.89.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

