Financial Enhancement Group LLC Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie Trading Up 1.9 %

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.89.

NYSE ABBV opened at $166.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.26 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.21.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

