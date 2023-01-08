AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Up 1.9 %

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV stock opened at $166.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $128.26 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.21.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

