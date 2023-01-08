Simmons Bank Has $286,000 Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in WestRock were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of WRK stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

