Affiance Financial LLC Has $3.35 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $389.83 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $475.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $391.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

