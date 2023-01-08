Simmons Bank Acquires 5,607 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Simmons Bank raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 419.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,007,000 after buying an additional 338,875 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after buying an additional 87,027 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 138,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC opened at $42.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.75. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

