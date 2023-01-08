iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Trimmed by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after buying an additional 4,942,934 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,646,227 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,792,000 after buying an additional 2,140,804 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $389.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.89. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $475.26.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

