Simmons Bank Trims Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Novartis by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Novartis by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.11.

NYSE NVS opened at $92.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.91. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $204.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

