Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,035 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo Stock Up 2.3 %

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo stock opened at $181.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The company has a market cap of $249.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

