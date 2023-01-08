Asset Dedication LLC Invests $235,000 in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,935.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,745,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,955,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,527,000 after acquiring an additional 47,417 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,583,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,583,000 after acquiring an additional 80,569 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,894,000 after acquiring an additional 165,385 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $74.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day moving average is $80.46. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $111.95.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.