UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,489 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.6% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $31,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,929,009,000 after buying an additional 5,556,335 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,580,442,000 after buying an additional 1,886,128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,129,000 after buying an additional 1,482,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,069,002,000 after buying an additional 1,328,237 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $490.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $530.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.73 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.56.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

