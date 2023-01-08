1,137 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,137 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $212.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.09. The stock has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.58.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

