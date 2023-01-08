Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Invests $261,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $181.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.77. The company has a market capitalization of $249.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

