UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Lessened by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,609 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.4% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $718,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,670,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.0 %

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $490.00 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.73 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $530.35 and a 200 day moving average of $525.75. The firm has a market cap of $457.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

