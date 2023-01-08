Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,166,000 after buying an additional 747,909 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $69.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.21. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $122.06. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.88%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.