Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock Holdings Raised by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 460.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 628 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,652,000 after purchasing an additional 553,782 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,816 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,090,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,431,000 after purchasing an additional 120,277 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,867,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,058,000 after purchasing an additional 101,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.26.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock opened at $112.45 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $143.57. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.87.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $125,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $125,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $2,186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,171 shares of company stock worth $11,505,643 over the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

