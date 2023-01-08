UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,138 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.56.

Insider Activity

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $490.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $457.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $530.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $525.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.