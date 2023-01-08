Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 764,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $53,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CL opened at $79.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $85.04.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

