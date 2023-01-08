UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Boosted by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,273 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 3.7% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $490.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $530.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $525.75. The stock has a market cap of $457.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.73 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.56.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

