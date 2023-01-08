Veriti Management LLC Sells 492 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $226.95 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $248.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.64.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.29.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

