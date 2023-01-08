Eads & Heald Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE DIS opened at $93.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.64. The company has a market capitalization of $171.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $159.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.