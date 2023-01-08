Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 444 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,324 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 20.7% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,435 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Visa by 112.4% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Visa by 2.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 144,475 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Visa by 187.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 574 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on V. StockNews.com cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Trading Up 3.1 %

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $217.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.75.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.