The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Raised by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.2 %

DIS stock opened at $93.92 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $159.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

