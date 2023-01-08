Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Waste Management by 467.9% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 141,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,640,000 after acquiring an additional 116,432 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 131.4% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 144,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Waste Management by 264.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 339,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,367,000 after acquiring an additional 246,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance boosted its position in Waste Management by 13.9% during the third quarter. Covea Finance now owns 264,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,386,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $159.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.09. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.