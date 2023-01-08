Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Reduced by Win Advisors Inc.

Win Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.15.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $50.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $285.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $57.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.