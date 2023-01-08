The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Diversified Investment Strategies LLC

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.3% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Walt Disney by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,167,284,000 after purchasing an additional 165,075 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $883,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,934 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,897,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $745,540,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.2 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $93.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $159.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.64.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

