Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 2.7 %

HLT stock opened at $130.25 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.19. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 139.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.20.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

