Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires 512 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $183.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.61.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of TT opened at $178.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.55 and its 200 day moving average is $156.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $197.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,867,700 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

