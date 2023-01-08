Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Visa by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,774,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $546,298,000 after acquiring an additional 298,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 3.1 %

Visa stock opened at $217.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $410.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.52.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.