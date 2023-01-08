Keybank National Association OH Has $3.51 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Capital International Investors boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,875 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 48.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319,805 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,715,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,398,000 after purchasing an additional 434,979 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 11.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,169,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,010,000 after purchasing an additional 560,069 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.58) to £130 ($156.63) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.60) to £135 ($162.65) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,509.78.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $70.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.40. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $219.40 billion, a PE ratio of 105.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.