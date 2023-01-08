Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,669 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 20,610.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,556,000 after buying an additional 5,007,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 40.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after buying an additional 2,830,580 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 222.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $492,154,000 after buying an additional 1,724,984 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 34.2% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,801,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,142,979,000 after buying an additional 1,479,834 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Up 3.1 %

Visa stock opened at $217.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.52.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.