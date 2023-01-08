Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $376,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,600,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 32.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $367.45 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $541.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $365.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.97. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $495.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total value of $113,137.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 203,584 shares in the company, valued at $82,555,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $291,351.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,022,954.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total value of $113,137.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 203,584 shares in the company, valued at $82,555,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,326 shares of company stock worth $31,637,469 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

