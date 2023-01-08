Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $217.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.75. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.52.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

