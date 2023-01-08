Money Concepts Capital Corp Buys 211 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,015 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Walt Disney by 17.2% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,365 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 85,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 105,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,966,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,469,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $93.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $159.30. The stock has a market cap of $171.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

